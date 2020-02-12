Bethlehem Academy announced its Students of the Month. Parents, faculty and staff gathered in the school cafeteria Thursday, Feb. 6 to honor and congratulate seven middle school and six high school students for their hard work and dedication to academic achievement.

BA HS Student of the Month Feb.

Bethlehem Academy High School February Students of the Month are, front, from left, Avery Han, Caroline Sauer, Summer Heselton and Aubrey Beske. Back, Isaac Caron, Carter Pavek, Brody Pavel and Cohen Martin. (Photo courtesy of Kris Sauer)
BA Middle School Students of the Month Feb.

February's Bethlehem Academy Middle School Students of the Month are pictured, from left, Seeun (Lisa) Kim, Elliot Daschner, Tommy Kunze and Sam Fregoso. (Photo courtesy of Kris Sauer)
