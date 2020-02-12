Bethlehem Academy announced its Students of the Month. Parents, faculty and staff gathered in the school cafeteria Thursday, Feb. 6 to honor and congratulate seven middle school and six high school students for their hard work and dedication to academic achievement.
Bethlehem Academy announces Students of the Month
