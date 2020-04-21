The Rice County Highway Department’s construction season will soon begin. This year’s projects include the following:
• County Road 76 (Acorn Tr/Baseline Rd) – Continuation of the reconstruction of 2.1 miles between County Road 9 and County Road 8 from 2019. Work in 2020 includes: miscellaneous grading, turf establishment, bituminous paving, shouldering and pavement markings. The project is scheduled to be complete on July 25, weather permitting.
• County Road 46 (Bagley Ave) – Continuation of the realignment of 1,640’ of County Road 46 at the intersection with Hwy. 19. Work in 2020 includes miscellaneous grading, shouldering, turf establishment and overhead lighting. The project is anticipated to be complete in August, weather permitting.
• County Road 46 (Bagley Ave) – Reconstruction of 2.6 miles of County Road 46 from the roundabout at County Road 1 to approximately 1,640’ south of MN TH 19. Work includes grading, culvert extensions, concrete pavement, bituminous shoulders, turf establishment, signage and pavement markings. The roadway will be closed to thru traffic and a detour route will be posted. Work may begin on or after May 4 and is anticipated to be completed on or before Oct. 24.
• County Road 48 (Lyndale Ave) & Fourth Street Intersection Improvements – Construction of a “3/4 intersection” to improve safety at the intersection. Improvements include concrete median, curb & gutter, over-head lighting, storm sewer, minor grading, bituminous mill & overlay and pavement markings. Improvements will eliminate thru- and left-turns from 4th Street. Single lane closures, shoulder closures and short-term intersection closures will be required to facilitate construction. Traffic control devices and signage will guide the traveling public. Construction is anticipated to begin in June and be completed in July, weather permitting.
• County Road 98, Steele County County Road 13 and County Road 32 (270th St E) – Mill, reclamation and bituminous surfacing, shoulder widening and pavement markings on approximately 10.75 miles between the County Road 21 (Cabot Ave) and the Goodhue County line. The roadway will be open to traffic, however, single lane closures and travel delay should be expected. Resurfacing work is anticipated to begin in June and be completed in September. Steele County will be replacing culverts on Steele County County Road 13 in advance of the pavement resurfacing project, beginning in May. The roadway will be closed to thru traffic and detour routes will be posted during culvert replacement.
• County Road 1 (100th St W), County Road 8 (130th St E), County Road 18 (Appleton Ave & Baseline Rd) & County Road 19 (Glynview Trail) – Bituminous overlay or mill and overlay of County Road 1 from Le Sueur County line to County Road 4, County Road 8 from CR 77 to Hwy. 3, County Road 18 from County Road 15 to 17th St SW, Faribault, and County Road 19 from County Road 45 to the end of the urban section in Faribault. The roadway will be open to traffic, however single lane closures and travel delay should be expected. A construction start date has not been determined, however, work is anticipated to be complete in September.
• Culvert Replacements & Rehabilitation on CR 64 (150th St W), County Road 15 (250th St W), and County Road 22 (Falk Trail)– Replace or rehabilitate existing culverts for future pavement resurfacing projects or maintenance needs. Daily road closures, travel delays and the use of alternate routes should be expected. Work scheduled to begin in April and be completed in August.
• Pavement overlays and patching, miscellaneous culvert replacements, pavement striping, pavement crack sealing and other maintenance projects requiring temporary road closures at various locations throughout the County are planned for the duration of the construction season.
A construction project location map is available on the Rice County website, bit.ly/2XTDU7W.