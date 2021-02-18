River Bend Nature Center presents the "Experience Nature Raffle" at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20.
Three raffles prizes will be awarded. Each includes the following:
• Two family memberships to RBNC — use one, gift one or both.
• Three Naturalist programs — choose from a list of five programs (archery, spring wildflowers, invasive species, pollinators, history tour) and bring up to 10 people per program
• One starwatch party with Mike Lynch — 7 p.m. Oct. 12, 2021 at RBNC, bring up to 20 people.
• One stars — a month-by-month tour of the constellations book by Mike Lynch
• One handcrafted walking stick
Call 507-332-7151 or email rbncinfo@rbnc.org to buy raffle tickets, cash or check only. Tickets are $10. Need not be present to win. Must be 18 or older to purchase or win.