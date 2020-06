Recent graduate of Faribault High School Andrew Zoubek, recently received a $2,500 Archways to Opportunity Scholarship from McDonald's. Zoubek began working at McDonald's at age 14 as a crew member, and has recently been promoted to manager at age 17. This fall, Zoubek will attend Minnesota State University Mankato and work at the Mankato McDonald's location after he moves in to college. (Photo courtesy of Becky Zoubek)