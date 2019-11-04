Rice County Republicans to hold monthly meeting Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email 49 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Rice County Republicans will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Family Diner/Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave. N Faribault. Come early for social time and perhaps dinner. Call Kathy Dodds 507-334-5390 with any questions. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesFine dining makes a return to downtownRobert L. MalechaJames "Jim" C. ArndtLarger Northfield Hospital + Clinics opens in FaribaultTerry 'Zeke' CrossJaNette FowlerGerald SchwakeMarie "Bobbie" HruskaJames E. 'Jim' WellsHanson, Skjeveland close cross country careers at state Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Nov 4 St. Vincent de Paul Mon, Nov 4, 2019 Nov 4 School's Out Adventure Days: Animal Antics Mon, Nov 4, 2019 Nov 4 Faribault Class of 1948 Mon, Nov 4, 2019 Nov 4 AlAnon Mon, Nov 4, 2019 Nov 4 American Legion Post 43 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 spaghetti supper fundraiser Mon, Nov 4, 2019 Around the Web JoJo Siwa becomes youngest headline act at The O2 Arena Harry Styles to release new album on December 13 The stats and figures that defined Nebraska's loss to Purdue Purdue defender says game plan mostly 'dead-on' Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists