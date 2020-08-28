Residents of Mower and Rice counties are invited to a virtual informational meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m. regarding the discovery of emerald ash borer (EAB) in the two counties.
On March 20, 2020, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed an EAB infestation in an ash tree in the city of Faribault in Rice County. EAB was then confirmed on April 2 near Racine in Mower County. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person meetings were not held.
Those attending the upcoming virtual meeting will have an opportunity to learn more about EAB, local options to deal with the insect, and hear how residents and tree care professionals can limit the spread of the bug. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. The public will also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Mower and Rice counties to the state formal quarantine. Emergency quarantines were placed on the two counties when EAB was discovered. The MDA will take comments on the proposed formal quarantines through October 1 and recommends adopting the quarantines on October 15. The quarantines limit the movement of ash trees and limbs and hardwood firewood out of each county. The proposed quarantine language can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
Attendees can pre-register at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab