American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 will resume meeting on Monday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE. Masks and physical distancing are required.
The $30 dues for 2021 will be collected, so please bring to the October meeting, drop off at the American Legion, or mail to Membership Chair: Jeannie Michels, 1818 LaDonna Lane, Faribault.
A monetary drive for the Fisher House will also be held in lieu of a paper drive this year. Checks or cash can be brought to the October meeting, dropped off at the Legion or mailed to Jeannie Michels.
The Fisher House in Minneapolis serves military families with a member who is a patient in the VA Hospital much like a Ronald McDonald House does to be a home away from home. Please make checks payable to "American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43."