Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf announced its 2019 Homecoming royalty. Junior royalty are, from left, Izabella Berg, of Lonsdale; Beki Olana, of Austin; Bianca Blood, of Faribault; Maddox Paulson, of Faribault; and Aviela Johnson, of Faribault. Back, Sophomore Escort Gifty Graybill, of Cannon Falls; Senior Catherine Gomez-Salvador, of St. Paul; Junior Escort Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez, of Brooklyn Park; Senior Erubiel Garcia-Enciso, of Shakopee; Senior Dane Hughes, of Red Wing; and Senior Luke Paukert, of Faribault.