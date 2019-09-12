Have fun and help your friends and neighbors clean up the rivers and lakes where you live. SignUP to CleanUP the Cannon River from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21.
Volunteers in eight area communities will be cleaning up rivers, lakes, and parks in Cannon Falls, Faribault, Medford, Northfield, Owatonna, Shields Lake, Welch and Waterville. CleanUPs are taking place in Northfield at Lions Riverside Park and the Carleton College Arboretum, in Faribault at Two Rivers Park at the confluence of the Straight and Cannon rivers, and in Medford at City Park
Many site leaders host a picnic for volunteers after the cleanup. Register as an individual, or as part of a group at crwp.net/cleanup.