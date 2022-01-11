The Cannon River Watershed Joint Powers Board (CRWJPB) will meet in person for its quarterly board meeting in January. The CRWJPB was formed in June 2020 with the goal of implementing the Cannon River Watershed Comprehensive Management Plan and improving local water quality. Learn more about the plan, online at riceswcd.org/cannon-river-watershed-joint-powers-organization.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. in the Straight River Room at the Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairground Dr. in Faribault. Attendees are asked to follow state and local mask guidelines when attending the meeting.