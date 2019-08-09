Marquee Children’s Theatre presents Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr. at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17 and 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
The 1 p.m. show is ASL interpreted and a sensory-friendly performance.
Based on the DreamWorks animated movie, Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr. features Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria living the “good life” at the Central Park Zoo. But Marty wants to be “Free” and heads out to find greener pastures in the “wide open spaces of Connecticut.”
They are caught before they can catch a train and instead end up on the island of Madagascar after those crazy penguins; Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private, take over driving the boat heading to Kenya. From there our foursome meets the lemurs of Madagascar and their self proclaimed ruler, King Julien the 13th. Julien wants to keep the “New York Giants” around to scare away their dreaded enemy, the Foosa, only to find out that Alex the lion might be worse than the Foosa. In the end Alex snaps out of it and the gang gets together to defeat the Foosa.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for students. A Family Pass with two adult and two students passes is $20. They are available at the Paradise box office or online at https://paradisecenterforthearts.org.