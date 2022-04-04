Saturday will mark the 33rd anniversary of the Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant. The Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant encourages and promotes young women to perpetuate the heritage, culture, and traditions of the Czechs and Slovaks in Minnesota. Three young women will compete for the state title of Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota on Saturday, April 9, at the Montgomery American Legion Club. One of these candidates will represent the state of Minnesota during the Miss Czech Slovak US Pageant held in early August in Wilber, Nebraska.
The festivities include an ethnic dinner of pork, dumplings, and sauerkraut served from
5-6 pm at the Montgomery American Legion. Dinner ticket reservations are available by calling the Legion at 507-364-7779. The Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant and Junior Ambassador Program will begin at 7 pm with Steve Flicek serving as emcee. Little sisters will be Annika and Adalyn Budin and the Czech helper will be Wyatt Jans.
The three contestants for the pageant are Sarah Holicky of Montgomery, Hailie Wentworth of St. Peter, and Marisa Winget of Northfield.
This will be the second year of the Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Junior Ambassador Program. These candidates include Georgianna Bell of Le Center, Hayden Dietz of New Prague, Alenka Jans of Waterville, Alexandra Kojetin of Eden Prairie, Alexia Wentworth of St. Peter, and Evelyn Winget of Northfield.
Invitations have been extended to the past Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Royalty, Kolacky Royalty and Masopust King from Montgomery, visiting royalty from surrounding towns and festivals, and Czech Slovak Royalty from out of state.