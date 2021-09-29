The Northfield Arts Guild Theater kicks off its 62nd season with Ira Levine’s comedic thriller, "Deathtrap."
Directed by Susan Carlson, "Deathtrap" is full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing until the very end.
Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college — a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash.
Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it? "Deathtrap" provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.
"Deathtrap" is the first show many of these performers and designers have worked on since the 2020 shutdown. There are many things to look forward to when returning to live theater — just the experience of being in front of a live audience is exciting.
Director Susan Carlson says her favorite thing about live theater is the audience.
“Every performance is a little different depending on how people are feeling,” says Carlson, “the sad thing is, you can’t capture it, you can just remember it.”
The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, with performances Oct. 22-24 and 29,-31. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday performances are at 2 p.m..
Tickets are on sale now — in person at the Northfield Arts Guild office, 304 Division St., by phone at 507-645-8877 or online at northfieldartsguild.org.