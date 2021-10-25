Adult Night Out: Hike & S’mores — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4.
Learn about the local flora and fauna around River Bend as you hike with a Naturalist. Then enjoy s’mores at the amphitheater.
Open to adults, $15 per person, $10 for River Bend Members.
Pre-registration required by Nov. 1.
Bagels & Birds — 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 6.
Enjoy bagels and coffee while watching birds through the windows on the wild. A naturalist will be available to answer bird-related questions. Binoculars will be available for use as well.
Free and open to all ages. Pre-registration is requested.
Pay What You Can School’s Out Adventure Days — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (with optional childcare from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for an extra $10) Nov. 1 and 24.
Open to kindergarten through fifth graders. In an effort to make these programs accessible to the whole community, Adventure Day costs are supplemented by generous donors. Suggested fee is $50 per person. Pre-registration required a week before it is scheduled.
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program — 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 6 for Fall Fun, Nov. 9 for Birds of a Feather and Nov. 23 for Rocks Rock.
For children birth through 5 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $10 per child, per class ($5 for River Bend members). Pre-registration required by the Monday before the program.
Lunch and Learn program — Noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 17.
Faribault High School’s Field Biology Internship class will present the projects they are working on for class and why it’s important for River Bend.
Open to adults, $10 per person, $5 per member. Pre-registration required by Monday, Nov. 15.
Science Days — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19.
Students can register for one class, or bring a lunch and stay for both. For first through fifth graders.
Minnesota History from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and Nature Art from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Fee is $10 per person, per program.
Pre-registration required by Nov. 15.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.