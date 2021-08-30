Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program — 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 14 and Sept. 28.
On Sept. 14, explore River Bend’s ponds with nets and buckets and spot turtles at Turtle Pond on Sept. 28.
Little Sprouts is a parent child class, held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, exploring the natural world. Each week has planned educational activities and nature-play time. Make sure to dress for the weather, as the class will be mainly outside. Masks are required when inside the building.
Open to children birth through 5 years old and their adult. Fee is $10 per child, per class ($5 for River Bend members). Pre-register by the Monday before the program.
Science Days — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. For homeschool families, co-ops and distance learners.
Two topics are offered each day. Students can register for one class, or bring a lunch and stay for both.
Buzz on pollinators from 10 to 11:30 a.m. includes catching insects and playing pollinator games and prairie power is from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and includes games, and taking a hike.
Open to kindergarten through 5th graders. Fee is $10 per person, per program.
Pre-register by Monday, Sept. 13.
Adult Night Out: Splatter Paint Archery — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
Learn how to shoot a bow and arrow and get some practice shooting before paint balloons are added to the target and watch them splatter. Leave with a piece of art created in a one-of-a-kind way.
Open to adults. Fee is $15 per person, $10 for River Bend Members. Pre-register by Monday, Sept. 20.
Lunch and Learn program — Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
In September, Claire LaCanne from the University of Minnesota Extension will talk about prairie insects and their importance in the ecosystem.
Open to adults. Cost is $12 per person, $10 per member. Pre-register by Monday, Sept. 13.
For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit their website at rbnc.org/little-sprouts.