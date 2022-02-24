The Minnesota State Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence has appointed its first dedicated, full-time director.
Megan Roberts will oversee the operations of the center beginning March 3.
Established in 2013 as a Minnesota State system Center of Excellence, the center today includes seven member colleges and universities.
Based on the North Mankato Campus of South Central College, which serves as the lead institution for the center, Roberts will further the organization’s mission of aligning students with the resources of academic institutions and industry to develop and sustain the workforce needs of agriculture in Southern Minnesota.
“It's an exciting time to be promoting agriculture and agriculture careers in this region as new and diverse food and agricultural producers, companies, and education programs continue to take root in our area,” Roberts said.
Roberts was an agribusiness instructor at South Central College before moving on to her current position as extension educator in agricultural business management at the University of Minnesota Regional Office in Mankato.
Prior to Roberts’ appointment, Brad Schloesser directed the Minnesota State Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence while simultaneously serving as dean of agriculture for South Central College. He will continue in his role as dean.