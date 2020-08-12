Does your club, church, school or nonprofit organization have an upcoming event or news you’d like to share with the community?
This page is the just the place for information and photos about local happenings, newsworthy information and honors/awards/recognition of all kinds.
Submitting information is simple and can be done in a variety of ways:
• On our website, click Submit near the top of the home page and select “Press releases, tips, community news.” Then fill out the form and hit Submit your News.
• You can also email your news to the editor at editor@apgsomn.com or mail it to 514 Central Ave, Faribault 55021. If you prefer, drop it off at office between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Have an event you want to add to our Community Calendar? Visit faribault.com and select “Submit an Event” under Upcoming Events on the right side of the page alongside Latest News. There you’ll see a calendar. Select “Submit” underneath that. From there, just fill in the blanks.