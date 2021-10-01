Fall Mission Gathering of the Faribault, Austin and Waseca Zone Lutheran Women’s Missionary League will meet Saturday, October 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 North Main St., Janesville. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. and the fee is $10 fee. Brunch will take place from 9 to 9:30 a.m. with a gathering to follow at 9:35 a.m.
The theme is: “A Light Bulb Moment of Soul” and the speaker is Dr. Jim Seemann, District Correctional Ministry Coordinator, who goes into prisons sharing the Gospel message of repentance and forgiveness. He helps the released prisoner transition back into society. Seemann is also now an active member of Jehovah Lutheran Church, Minneapolis.
Fall gathering attendees are encouraged to donate “in-gathering” items to The Freedom Store. Most cherished item for the released prisoner is homemade twin size quilts. Other items needed are: back packs, hygiene supplies (soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, hair shampoo, deodorant, shave cream, disposable razor blades, comb, nail clippers) and Gideon Bibles. Clothing like men’s socks, blue jeans (no dress clothes), T-shirts, regular shirts with collars, underwear, shoes, belts, coats, scarves, gloves, hats and sweatshirts are also welcome. Bedding items needed for single or twin beds are sheets, pillowcases, blankets, “homemade quilts are perfect.” Towels and wash cloths. Gift cards: Occasionally there is someone who is penniless, or has special needs. They are given gift cards from Target in $20 increments.
The Women in Mission Gathering is hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church, Janesville - and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.
All women interested are welcome to attend. The church is physically impaired accessible.