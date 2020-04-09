Minnesota United and Allina Health, in partnership with the American Red Cross, hosts a blood drive from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 23 and 24 at Allianz Field.
“One of the underlying principles of our club is that whenever and wherever we possibly can, we help our community with its most important needs. In these times of incredible uncertainty, we must prioritize and help where we have the opportunity,” said MNUFC CEO Chris Wright. “There is significant concern about blood shortages at this time and Minnesota United is proud to do our part, partner with Allina Health and use our home, Allianz Field, to provide a much needed resource and location for a major community blood drive.”
As a part of a multi-year partnership focused on teamwork and the greater health of the community, MNUFC and Allina Health are coming together to support the urgent need for blood in our communities. The blood drive will be held in the Stadium Club and open to approximately 90 donors per day. Please visit redcrossblood.org or the Red Cross Blood Donor App and use the code “MNUFC” to register. Donors must pre-register online.
“We have been humbled by the outpouring of community support for not only Allina Health, but all those who are working to respond to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Dr. Penny Wheeler, President and CEO of Allina Health. “We know everyone is looking for ways to help and donating blood is a powerful way to show support. We are proud to partner with Minnesota United on these lifesaving efforts.”
In addition to the blood drive, MNUFC and Allina Health will be collecting hand-sewn masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) as well. Minnesota United is working to support the response effort by having front office employees create cloth face masks to donate to Allina Heath. MNUFC and Allina Health are also partnering to develop a weekly workout content series to help fans stay active while staying at home.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Red Cross has enacted new protocols to keep donors, staff and volunteers safe during the blood drive. Pre-registration will be required and walk-ins will not be allowed. The waiting areas will be staggered to comply with social distancing protocols. American Red Cross staff will manage the flow of entry into the stadium, through check-in and to the donation space. All donation stations will be spaced appropriately and will be sanitized after each use. Additionally, hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the spaces that donors and volunteers will be required to use.
Donors should get a good night’s sleep and have a good breakfast or lunch and drink extra water. Make sure to wear clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow. After donating, enjoy a snack, drink plenty of fluids for 24 to 48 hours, avoid strenuous physical activity or heavy lifting for about five hours and eat a well-balanced meal.
Donors seldom experience discomfort after giving, but for those who feel light-headed, lie down until the feeling goes away. If bleeding occurs after bandage is removed, apply pressure to the site and raise arm until the bleeding stops. If bruising or bleeding appears under the skin, apply a cold pack. And if for any reason, something doesn’t feel right, call the post-donation number at 866.236.3276.
The 2020 MLS season is currently suspended to help ensure the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. Please follow Minnesota United’s social channels and check our website mnufc.com for regular updates on the club and the season going forward.