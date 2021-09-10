The 2021-22 school year is underway, and Minnesota Reading Corps and Math Corps are still hoping to place nine tutors in Faribault schools. To help attract more tutors, Reading & Math, Inc., has announced it is increasing the stipend it pays tutors to the equivalent of $15 per hour.
This is an increase of 20 percent — effective immediately — and is intended to help make service with AmeriCorps accessible to more Minnesotans at a time when community needs are so great. In addition to the higher stipend, members will continue to receive free individual health insurance and up to an additional $6,300 for college tuition or student loans.
“Given urgent community needs, we want to make National Service a viable option for more Minnesotans to ensure we have the people power to help address urgent community needs. We were able to leverage special one-time funding to increase the stipend for more than 1,700 members this year. The increase moves the paycheck received by our members towards a livable wage, with earnings being comparable to $15 an hour," said Sadie O’Connor, the corps' managing director.
Candidates can apply by Oct. 6 to begin making a difference in schools across the state this fall.
To learn more and to apply, visit join.readingandmath.org or servetogrow.org.
In Minnesota, nearly half our students struggle with reading or math and large disparities exist for students of color and American Indian students. Reading Corps and Math Corps are AmeriCorps programs that provide a proven solution. Tutors are trained in evidence-based interventions and placed in schools to help students build foundational skills.