Donald Burkhartzmeyer

Back in the Faribault Senior High Class of 1942, athletes were allowed to play two sports at the same time. Donald Burkhartzmeyer lettered in four sports in the same year when he was captain of the baseball team and the second man on the golf team during the spring sports season. Asked about his fondest memories of high school sports, Donald “Buck” Burkhartzmeyer says he remembers catching a touchdown pass to beat Waseca and he remembers the time he punted the ball and it went backwards because the wind was blowing. Buck still follows and cheers for the Falcons 80 years after graduating. (Photo courtesy of Barry Burkhartzmeyer)

