Faribault Daily News auto pay rates change effective Nov. 15, 2019. Mail delivery auto pay $15.25 monthly. Online only auto pay $10.95 monthly.
Auto pay rate change for Daily News announced
- Suzanne Rook
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Eden Prairie man charged with selling Ecstasy to Shattuck-St. Mary's student
- Faribault man charged after alleged rape
- Sheriff's deputy sued over 'racist' tweets
- After a 2nd time in Drug Court, Rice County man determined to make it stick
- Tracy L. Fredrickson
- Jamie Michelle Dugan
- Megan Marie Kluzak
- Feds convict Faribault man of child sexual exploitation offenses
- Emeralds 'kick' off season with new head coach, assistant coaches
- Blanche C. Schultz
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.