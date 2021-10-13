IMG_4800_Moment

Runners start one of the races at the 42nd Annual Minnesota South District Cross Country Race at Camp Omega on Oct. 1. Over 250 runners from 14 Lutheran elementary schools throughout southern Minnesota competed. The race included separate divisions for both boys and girls from fifth through eighth grades. Runners from Eagan, Roseville, Cologne, Norwood-Young-America, two from Rochester, Winona, Waconia, St. Francis, Hamburg, Corcoran, Lewiston, Chaska and Wayzata ended their conference seasons running on the trails under the canopy of the fall-colored-leafed trees. The girls team from Rochester Central took first place, with the team from Trinity Lutheran, Waconia finishing second. In the boys division, first place went to St. John, Chaska with Rochester, Central and Redeemer, Wayzata finishing in a tie. (Photo courtesy of Camp Omega)

