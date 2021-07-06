Comedian Nate Smesrund returns to the Paradise Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday July 16, 2021.
Smesrund has hosted multiple comedy showcases at the theater and leaves the audience laughing with his comedy that is rooted in everyday experiences and family interactions.
The Summer Comedy Showcase is hosted by Smesrund and features a unique blend of some of the best and most original headliners the Twin Cities has to offer: Ira Ford, Rebecca Wilson, Riley Cosgrove, Robert Baril, Zach Ashton and Joey Hamburger.
The show is rated ‘R’ for adult content and language. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Call The Paradise Center for the Arts at 507-332-7372 with any questions.