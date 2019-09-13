Area residents between the ages of 14 and 21, and who are interested in a career in law enforcement: the Explorers program allows an opportunity to learn about the job law enforcement officers do every day.
Faribault Police Explorers meet twice a month and have the opportunity to receive hands-on training from the department's officers about different aspects of the job. Each meeting prepares the Explorers to attend the annual Minnesota State Law Enforcement Explorers Conference in Rochester and the biannual National Exploring Conference.
Faribault Police Explorers assist the department at numerous community events including Heritage Days, Safety Camp and local parades. The Explorers also host an annual Bike Rodeo and participate in the Adopt-A-Highway cleanup program along Hwy. 21.
Interested youth can pick up an application from the Faribault Police Department lobby, 25 Fourth St. NW. Applications need to be returned to the department by Sept. 27. Contact Officer Michael Shuda at michael.shuda@ci.faribault.mn.us for more information.