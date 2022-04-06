Glen Wegner, Army; Jim Douda, Navy; Ron Jameson, Air Force; and Dan Rasmussen, Marines, spoke at the Post 43 Legion birthday celebration. Sons of the American Legion Commander Ron Hammond (not pictured) also spoke. (Photo courtesy of American Legion Post 43)
Post 43 Legion members recently recounted the accomplishments of the American Legion in the 103 years since its founding.
The 103rd birthday of the American Legion was observed at Post 43 on March 28 with a program of the POW-MIA ceremony and telling of the accomplishments of the Legion before a dinner for the American Legion family: the Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion.
The Legion founded by a group of wartime veterans of World War I on March 15, 1919 in Paris, France.
The motto of “No Veteran Left Behind” is a cornerstone of the American Legion.
The organization insisted that wounded comrades have their medical needs treated, which ultimately created the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Legion produced the U.S. Flag Code to inform how to display the American flag.
It promoted the GI Bill after World War II. It led the fight for the government to recognize and care for veterans affected by Agent Orange and other toxic exposures that occurred because of their military service. The Legion also has brought to light such issues as post-traumatic stress disorder, homelessness, military sexual trauma and suicide.
The Legion is looking to the future by also providing athletic and leadership opportunities for youth and scholarships.
The Legion has become the nation’s largest veterans organization with more than 12,000 posts in the country.