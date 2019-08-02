Studio of Stars in Pet Parade

The Studio of Stars dancers participated in the Pet Parade on Aug. 1. Pictured are: Kourtney Ferris, Alina Garcia, Annabelle Pudil, Sophia Barry, Fiona Hacker, Ava Monson, Payten Mendoza, Abigail Glynn, Addy Schaner, Sydney Morgan, Diana Gonzalez-Camacho, Ava Greden, Jersey Boudreau, Brianna Chavis, Courtney Keilen, Mikasi Benton, Karyssa Schwake, Harlow Kepper, Meadow Peterson, Vera Espinoza, Jevabelle Saunders, Nolan Sjodin, Daniel Bothun, Salma Mougni, Emilynne Chavis, Lily Patee, Mia Mensing, Layah Ferris, Elise Andersen, Mackenzie Grimmius, Lillie Calmer, Ruby Heil, Madelyn Peterson, Olivia Streefland and Andrea Brady. (Photo courtesy of Jena Bothun)

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy

Load comments