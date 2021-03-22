The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for its Annual Business Awards and Business of the Year.
The annual luncheon will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20 at the Faribault Golf & Country Club, 1700 17th St. NW.
According to Nort Johnson, Chamber president and CEO, “2021 marks the 36th year of this annual tradition honoring businesses in the Faribault area. The energy at the Awards Lunch is something we all look forward to!”
The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce is made up of over 400 businesses representing nearly 12,000 employees.
In 2020, the Chamber celebrated three award winning Business of the Year finalists, Jennie-O Turkey Store (Business of the Year), Lighthouse Strategic Solutions and Daikin Applied.
All were nominated by their chamber-member peers, and selected for their dynamic contributions to our community. Other honorees included, COVID-Resiliency/Response, Legacy Business/Individual, Customer Service, Excellence in Education and Customer Service.
To nominate a business, visit faribaultmn.org or contact the Chamber office at 507-334-4381 for a paper nomination form.