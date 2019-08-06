Clothing, food, and shelter are basic needs of all people in our country, yet many veterans are deprived of them because they end up homeless. Being homeless isn't a path people voluntarily choose; instead, circumstances are the reason they end up on the streets. In order to help homeless veterans, we must begin by looking at what situations put them there and identify ways to help them adjust to life in our society.
There are many possible reasons people become homeless: job loss, failure to acclimate, and mental health issues come up most frequently with our veterans. Although they are doing their people a great service, it comes at a cost to their own well-being. They get used to the military life where rules are strict, and tasks are given to them every day. Civilian life is much different than military life, and once veterans retire it can be a difficult change. Veterans also face homelessness because they return with mental illnesses that affect their mood, socialization, and ability to function in a society such as the United States. There are programs designed to help with all these issues, but veteran's pride or other factors may prevent them from accepting the help they need.
A way to counteract the circumstances that push veterans into homelessness is by providing them with an education. Education gives us new skills, knowledge, and goals to pursue. As a veteran this is especially important when re-entering the workforce after serving our country. Education gives someone the opportunity to be whoever they want; the limits are endless and that’s important for anyone looking for a new start. Another issue that comes to mind is mental health. Mental illnesses are common in veterans; they require counseling and resources to help with coping. In order to have good mental health, someone needs to receive help, but they also need to find a way to accept it. Sometimes people won't accept assistance and a different approach is needed.
One of the best forms of helping, other than counseling, is by showing veterans educational paths to fulfill their goals or where they can find their purpose. They will achieve a goal-oriented mindset and pulled away from only thinking about the mental illnesses they face. While education isn't necessarily the end-all solution, it gives them the tools they need to succeed in a society they previously felt alien in.
Every year there seems to be an increase in veteran homelessness, but it doesn't have to be that way. By implementing education as an important part of military life, or as a way to help them adjust to society, we set them up for success instead of the current failure many encounter in our society. They would be armed with skills and prepared to enter the workforce with self-confidence and dignity. We can change other people's lives just by looking at education and the possibilities for those who pursue it.