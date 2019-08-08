Members of the local Disabled American Veteran Chapter 20 organization served more than root beer to patrons at the Faribault A&W.
DAV members provided information on what services DAV has to offer veterans; helped Veterans from outside the local DAV Chapter 20 area find a chapter for them to get involved with and local membership. Many conversations took place between veterans, family members of veterans and future veterans. Wonderful stories were shared from veterans about their service time.
DAV Commander Debra Petersen says the support A&W owner/manager Dan Ballstadt and his wonderful employees give is priceless. Ballstadt had set out boxes from the end of June until the national float day, collecting donations to support veteran programs.
Many people preferred to donate locally, which they did knowing their donations will go to programs that help our local veterans. Petersen was grateful for the donations that were made to the local DAV Chapter as well as all the donations that were collected since the end of June by Ballstadt and his employees.