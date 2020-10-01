Faribault food access partners are seeking volunteers to help pack food boxes and distribute them to families in need within the Faribault area this fall. Civic and church groups and other local organizations are encouraged to sign up to support the mobile distribution efforts, which are currently happening about twice a month. Mixed groups of adults/children and teens welcome (grades four and older).
Volunteers are needed to assemble and pack food boxes during the month before the distribution dates. Volunteers are also needed to help sort produce and load the boxes in the morning on Fridays before going to mobile distribution sites throughout the town. Upcoming distribution dates are Oct. 9, Oct. 23, and Nov. 6.
If you are interested in helping with food packing and distribution efforts, please contact Becky Ford at Faribault Youth Investment, 507-838-1788, or email becky@faribaultyouthinvestment.org