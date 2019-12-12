May Bottke Celebrates 95th Birthday

May Bottke was recently honored for her 95th birthday at an AAUW meeting with Kathy Larson holding the respective candles. Bottke plays carols on her keyboard by ear for the American Association of University Women’s Christmas Party and often monthly for Faribault Christian Women’s Connection luncheons and American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 meetings and the Legion Family Christmas dinner. She also plays at nursing homes and is the surviving member of the MGB (Mighty Good Band) that played at the Senior Center. Her philosophy is, “If opportunity knocks and I’m able, I’ll do what I can!” Bottke was a kindergarten teacher for 41 years, teaching at Garfield and then Jefferson and Lincoln. She has a knack for remembering her students and their birthdays. (Photo courtesy of Karen Rasmussen)
Load comments