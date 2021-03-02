Are you missing something? Maybe it's the friends and socialization that you once had in Buckham West's Coffee Shop! We are happy to announce that along with our coffee shop being open five days a week, we have now expanded our hours as well. This means that you can now meet your friends Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. We will continue to monitor the safety and use of the occupants in our building and expand our offerings as we are able. The coffee shop is open to the public, no membership required.
Advance Care Planning
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Does this person know your wishes and have you put your thoughts in writing? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a Health Care Directive.
Don’t know where to start? Attend this free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more. This two-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. Plan to attend both sessions as you will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
Session 1, "Introduction to Advance Care Planning and Your Health Care Agent," will be held from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, April 6. We will address the six W’s of advance care planning (Who, What, Where, When, Why, and How). Using the Honoring Choices Health Care Directive as a guide, we will discuss how to identify your health care agent and start an open conversation.
Session 2, "Completing Your Health Care Directive," will be held from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, April 20. Continuing the discussion with the Honoring Choices Health Care Directive, we will answer your questions and provide guidance as you complete a directive that reflects your wishes for health care decision making and treatment.
The instructor, Pat Heydon, is the coordinator for Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning for Faribault and Owatonna. Her experience as a social worker in hospital settings working with patients and families in crisis showed her the importance of advance care planning and drives her passion to helping others understand and complete this very important document.
Call 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com to register. Registration will not be handled through Buckham West. In order to accommodate the required social distancing guidelines there will be a limited class size. Masks required.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
Are you caring for a family member, friend or neighbor? Caregiving responsibilities are broad, but those routinely helping or caring for someone, near or far away, are considered caregivers. If you are a caregiver and in need of support, consider signing up for “Powerful Tools for Caregivers.” Beginning on Tuesday, April 20 from 1-3:30 p.m. Buckham West, along with Catholic Charities, is hosting a free, six-week wellness program, designed for those who provide care for a loved one. Workshop sessions will be held at Buckham West each Tuesday for six weeks.
In this workshop you will learn practical skills proven to reduce stress, communicate more effectively, improve self-care, make effective decisions and access community resources for caregivers. Participants also benefit from meeting other people with similar challenges and learning how to cope together. Registration is required as seating is limited.
Registration for this program can be done via email to mlevine@ccsomn.org, by calling Marlene at (507) 450-1518, or online at www.ccsomn.org before March 31.
Legal Help Available
Once a month staff from Southern MN Regional Legal Services (SMRLS) will begin to offer office hours at Buckham West. SMRLS attorney Tom Krause will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings to discuss and begin the intake process on various legal situations that you might have. These individual appointments may be about topics that affect the targeted audience of senior citizens, including:
• Income Maintenance (Social Security and SSI, SNAP/Food Stamps);
• Health Care (Medical Assistance and the like);
• Long-Term Care (including Medical Assistance for Long-Term Care);
• Housing (subsidized housing and landlord tenant).
In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member the following qualifications must be met.
• You must be a low-income senior or person with disability.
• Only civil legal matters will qualify, not criminal.
• You must live in the SMRLS service area.
If you meet the criteria stated above, please call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to make a private appointment.
SMRLS is non-profit organization which offers free legal help to low-income and senior citizen (60+) clients in a full range of civil matters. Their highly experienced and diverse staff is dedicated to helping people preserve and maintain life essentials—income, health, safety, and shelter. Serving 33 counties of southern Minnesota, they ensure equal access to justice, opportunity, and hope
Winter Clearance
If you are still in need of a new sweater, scarf or gloves to help you get through the rest of the winter, why not make a stop at Fashions on Central during their Winter Clearance sale? Our store sells high quality, gently-used clothing for men and women at bargain prices with lots of inventory still available
In compliance with our COVID safety plan, our store is now open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays each week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Along with the opportunity to shop on those days, you are also welcome to bring in your donations during that time. We ask that you limit your donations to two bags at a time.
Remember that 100% of the proceeds from sales at Fashion on Central are used to support Buckham West. Stop in today and see what is new!
Reminders:
• AARP’s Defensive Driving regional coordinator has informed us that in-person defensive driving classes will not resume until the fall of 2021. If you need a refresher course, you may consider doing the online version. For other questions, please contact your own insurance agency for their suggestions
• We have been informed by the AARP tax prep volunteers that Buckham West will not be hosting the free tax preparation service in 2021. If you have questions, please check out their website aarpfoundation.org/taxaide. For those looking for alternate tax preparation options we encourage people to ask their friends and family members for a referral
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with snow removal, you are encouraged to call Family Service Rochester at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in Buckham West’s dining room until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.