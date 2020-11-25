Effective Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, the Rice County Courthouse is closed due to recent surge of new cases of COVID-19 and increasing concerns for public health.
Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea issued an Order Governing the Continuing Operations of the Minnesota Judicial Branch on Nov. 20, 2020. This order suspends all in-person court hearings until further notice. Therefore, the courthouse will be closed to the public until in-person hearings resume.
Call or email Rice County Court Administration to answer questions on how to file paperwork with the court for any type of case. Court Administration staff will advise you of the process and provide answers to your questions. They can be reached via phone at 507-497-7134 between 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. or by email at ricecourts@courts.state.mn.us.
Reach the Rice County Attorney’s Office at 507-332-6103 with any questions regarding case status.