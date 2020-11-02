Churches raise over $11,000 through CROP Hunger Walk
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
Four days before Election Day, nearly 1.6 million Minnesotans had already voted in the presidential election. Read more
ROCHESTER AND FALCON HEIGHTS — On the final weekend of what has seemed like the longest campaign in American history, the two men hoping to be president were relatively brief and a bit ornery during dueling stops in Minnesota Friday. Read more
With less 100 hours until Election Day, Democratic candidate Dan Feehan spent Friday visiting supporters in Owatonna to thank them for their tireless work throughout his campaign for the 1st Congressional District seat. Read more
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.