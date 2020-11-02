CROP Hunger Walk First Place

First English Lutheran Church placed first in the 2020 CROP Hunger Walk by raising $3,220.10. In total, participants raised $11,220.10, and 25% of that will go to the food shelf at St. Vincent De Paul. Pictured holding the first place award, Joe Mauer's baseball cleat, are Director of Children and Youth Ministry D.J. Chatelaine and Pastor Carrie Chatelaine of First English Lutheran. (Photo courtesy of Mark Johnson)
Load comments