River Bend Wireless and Mechanical Society hosts a satellite communication informational, training, demonstration session by the Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Buckham Memorial Library, second floor, in the Great Room, 11 Division St. E., Faribault. The presenter for this free event is Paul Overn.
Pre-registration is requested to ensure space will be available. The preferred method is to contact Barry by email at ky0gbz@gmail.com. He can also be reached at 612-209-5747. All are welcome, the youth are encouraged to attend.