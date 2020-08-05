The following events will take place at River Bend Nature Center next week:
Olympics Camp — from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10 and Tuesday, Aug. 11. Join with other countries throughout the four days where we will create an Olympic village basecamp, experience individual and team successes, and create our own games based on the natural world around us.
Bring a lunch and snacks needed to get through a busy day. Camps will devote half of the day or more on the assigned theme. The other part of the day will be spent doing traditional camp activities that may include but are not limited to games, team building and hiking.
Open to children in first through third grade — $135 per person ($123 for River Bend members). Pre-registration is required for this program by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.
Micro-Camps — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 and Thursday, Aug. 13. Open to third through eighth graders — $10 per person. Pre-registration is required for this program by the day before. The one-hour program is limited to four people in accordance with DNR and CDC recommendations.
• Survival Training Micro-Camps — Learn some practical outdoor survival skills while exploring the natural world.
• Tree Detectives Micro-Camps — Join a Naturalist on this adventure through the woods as you learn to identify trees and what makes them unique.
Stewardship Days: Buckthorn Battles — from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Thursday, Aug. 13. Help River Bend in their battle against buckthorn. The focus will be on removing the buckthorn that is invading the woods at River Bend.
Activities include pulling, cutting, and piling buckthorn. Wear pants and close-toed shoes, bring work gloves, safety glasses (if you have them), and a water bottle.
Open to ages 8 and up. Stewardship Days are free for participants, but pre-registration is required for the program by the day before.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.