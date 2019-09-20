Rice County Public Health and Robinwood Apartments in Faribault are teaming up to offer Living Well with Chronic Conditions for interested community members. This evidence-based program helps people with chronic conditions live healthier and fuller lives.
Together with other attendees, class participants will learn and practice ways to improve how they take care of themselves and enjoy life. Discussion areas include self-management skills, practical ways to cope with pain and fatigue, better nutrition and exercise choices, new treatment options, and methods for speaking with a health care provider or family member about health.
Participants meet for 2½ hours once a week for six weeks. Classes begin Wednesday, Oct. 2 and run through Nov. 13, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Robinwood Apartments, 1324 Prairie Avenue, in Faribault. No class will be held on Oct. 23.
A $20 gift card incentive will be given to participants who attend four of the six sessions. There is no cost to participants and the workshop. Pre-registration is required by Oct. 1. Call Rice County Public Health at 507-332-6111 to register or register online at yourjuniper.org.