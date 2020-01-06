The Betty Wall documentary: “Girls Don’t Fly” will air again on TPT MN. This locally produced film is an intimate portrait of how an irrepressible Faribault girl became a flyer with the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots. It will be broadcast again on TPT MN Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 5 and 11 a.m., and 5 and 11 p.m.
Visit tpt.org/channels for where to watch. This will make the fifth time it’s been broadcast since first airing August 2018. There has been talk of “Girls Don’t Fly” being broadcast nationally, but if, or when is not known.