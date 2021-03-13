Here’s what it means to be in health care right now …
• It is working extra hours, weekends, early mornings, late nights. and being called for additional shifts.
• It means driving to work when others are able to safely stay at home.
•it means carrying a piece of paper with you saying that you are allowed to drive to and from work as an essential employee.
•it means having your temperature checked and answering a series of questions before clocking in.
• It means treating each patient compassionately.... no matter if they are suspected to have COVID-19 or not. It is delivering service with a smile, holding their hand, and saying “I hope you feel better” — and then hand washing like a crazy person afterward.
• It means having dry hands that get to the point of being cracked and painful because you are washing your hands and using hand sanitizer so much.
• It means seeing patients every day and not knowing if they have the disease, but you are here to serve so you serve them regardless.
• It means wearing the same mask and gown during the 12-hour shift and just trying to protect yourself from the virus
• It means being dehydrated because these masks don’t have straw holes.
• It means wondering every day if you are developing symptoms … if you are going to get sick or if you in fact are already a carrier.
• It means waiting for a call to update you on how many positive exposures you’ve had.
• It means having anxiety, but pushing it away, because you have a job to do and your patients are having worse anxiety than you.
• It means taking your temperature randomly, constantly wondering if today is the day you are going to become the patient.
• It means getting off work and telling your loved ones to not come near you until you change your clothes, leave your shoes outside, and take a shower.
• It means having loved ones who are worried that you may already have the virus, and trying to protect themselves but love you just the same.
• It is trying to leave your work stress at work so when you come home to your family you are present and focused on them.
• It means getting up and doing the same thing all over again the next day.
I wouldn’t change my role in healthcare for anything because I love helping people. I’m staying positive. I’m continuing my routine, my life, and the job I love and was called to do .