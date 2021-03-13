Editor's Note

Each March Faribault's AAUW Chapter has celebrated Women’s History Month by submitting articles for publication in the newspaper. Previously it has chosen significant women from the past to feature. This year its members decided to focus on contemporary women who have been notable while we a struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what it means to be in health care right now …

• It is working extra hours, weekends, early mornings, late nights. and being called for additional shifts.

• It means driving to work when others are able to safely stay at home.

•it means carrying a piece of paper with you saying that you are allowed to drive to and from work as an essential employee.

•it means having your temperature checked and answering a series of questions before clocking in.

• It means treating each patient compassionately.... no matter if they are suspected to have COVID-19 or not. It is delivering service with a smile, holding their hand, and saying “I hope you feel better” — and then hand washing like a crazy person afterward.

• It means having dry hands that get to the point of being cracked and painful because you are washing your hands and using hand sanitizer so much.

• It means seeing patients every day and not knowing if they have the disease, but you are here to serve so you serve them regardless.

• It means wearing the same mask and gown during the 12-hour shift and just trying to protect yourself from the virus

• It means being dehydrated because these masks don’t have straw holes.

• It means wondering every day if you are developing symptoms … if you are going to get sick or if you in fact are already a carrier.

• It means waiting for a call to update you on how many positive exposures you’ve had.

• It means having anxiety, but pushing it away, because you have a job to do and your patients are having worse anxiety than you.

• It means taking your temperature randomly, constantly wondering if today is the day you are going to become the patient.

• It means getting off work and telling your loved ones to not come near you until you change your clothes, leave your shoes outside, and take a shower.

• It means having loved ones who are worried that you may already have the virus, and trying to protect themselves but love you just the same.

• It is trying to leave your work stress at work so when you come home to your family you are present and focused on them. 

• It means getting up and doing the same thing all over again the next day.

I wouldn’t change my role in healthcare for anything because I love helping people. I’m staying positive. I’m continuing my routine, my life, and the job I love and was called to do .

Nianna Light graduated in 2020 with a bachelor's degree in radiation therapy. She is currently a radiation therapist and the niece of Faribault AAUW member Karen Rasmussen.

Load comments