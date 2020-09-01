The Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning Program for Faribault and Owatonna is offering free classes to learn about advance care planning and the importance of completing a healthcare directive. Respecting recommendations for social distancing to reduce the risk of spread for COVID-19, classes are now offered through a secure online platform. Offered in two 1-hour sessions, participants are encouraged to attend both classes to learn about advance care planning and how to complete a health care directive that reflects your individual wishes.
The first class, Introduction to Advance Care Planning, is offered Sept. 9 from 7–8 a.m., Sept. 10 from noon-1 p.m., Sept. 14 from 10–11 a.m., Sept. 16 from 5–6 p.m., Sept. 22 from 9–10 a.m., and Sept. 23 from 4–5 p.m.
The second class, Completing your Health Care Directive, is offered Sept. 15 from noon– 1 p.m., Sept. 17 from 7–8 a.m., Sept. 21 from 5–6 p.m., Sept. 28 from 9–10 a.m., and Sept. 28 from 4–5 p.m.
To obtain a calendar of classes or to register for a class, contact the coordinator at 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com. Visit their Facebook page Honoring Choices Faribault/Owatonna to view the full list of classes. Registration for these classes is required as space is limited. Individual appointments are also available.