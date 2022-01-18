Remax Experts would like to introduce our newest Real Estate agent-Lorena Villa.

Lorena is a lifelong resident of the Faribault community.

"As a resident of Faribault, I'm familiar with the most desirable aspects and the true value of our beautiful community and the surrounding areas" Villa expressed. “I’m excited to join the most productive real estate network in the U.S. and heighten the buying and selling experience for my clients,” Villa said. “ it’s a great time to buy and sell real estate.

Faribault is in high demand, homes are selling quickly and I’m here to help guide members of the community through the exciting and sometimes overwhelming process.” Deb Salmonsen -Remax Experts owner said" We are extremely excited to welcome Lorena to our Remax family-she has already been a productive agent in the few months she has been with us! Please give Lorena a call/email as she is ready to work with the community."

