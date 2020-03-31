Studio of Stars 2020 Seniors

Seniors pictured after a performance, from left, Kaia Quimby, Emily Barton, Piper Gare, Aubrey Beske and Madelyn Wehe. (Photo courtesy of Studio of Stars)

Studio of Stars Dance Studio in Faribault graduated five senior dancers this year. Together Aubrey Beske, Emily Barton, Kaia Quimby, Madelyn Wehe and Piper Gare share a total of 63 years of dancing experience and have made so many memories and friends while dancing at Studio of Stars.

Studio of Stars Seniors Dance Camp

Pictured from left, seniors Madelyn Wehe, Emily Barton, Aubrey Beske, Piper Gare and Kaia Quimby pose for a photo while at summer dance camp. (Photo courtesy of Studio of Stars)
Load comments