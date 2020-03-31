Studio of Stars Dance Studio in Faribault graduated five senior dancers this year. Together Aubrey Beske, Emily Barton, Kaia Quimby, Madelyn Wehe and Piper Gare share a total of 63 years of dancing experience and have made so many memories and friends while dancing at Studio of Stars.
Studio of Stars graduates five senior dancers
