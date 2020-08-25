Communities within the state of Minnesota have been dramatically impacted by both the coronavirus pandemic and the recent civil uprising from the murder of George Floyd in South Minneapolis. The Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund for coronavirus focused its more recent grantmaking effort on supporting those communities most directly impacted by these dual crises.
Twenty-six organizations were awarded a total of $2.3 million to support general nonprofit recovery as organizations work to re-build communities across the state, including local organizations Rice County Area United Way, United Way of Steele County and Waseca Area Foundation, each receiving $20,000.
The funds will be regranted to area nonprofits that have been impacted by the pandemic, particularly those serving populations that were already experiencing structural inequities and are currently experiencing disproportionate effects of coronavirus. The funds are intended to support the resiliency of the nonprofit organizations, rather than for direct aid to individuals.
The Minnesota Council on Foundations (MCF) and the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation (the Foundation) and a cross-sector advisory committee have selected the expected fifth and final round of grantees, awarding $2.3 million in funds from the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund for coronavirus.