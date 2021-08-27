The Faribault Municipal Airport-Liz Wall Strohfus Field will host an open house from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 25.
The Faribault Municipal Airport, which has been in operation since 1947, is located at 3401 Hwy. 21 West. Quality Aviation is the Fixed Base Operator providing airport management and maintenance services under contract. The new arrival and departure building, constructed following the 2018 tornadoes, will be open to the public.
The event will include coffee and donuts, and planes will be on display.