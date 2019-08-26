Everyone is welcome to an evening of free family activities along Virtues Trail in Heritage Bluff Park between The Depot and Crooked Pint restaurants.
The event, which will have a back-to-school theme, is planned from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
There will be treats and activities for all ages including music, games, Virtues Theater performances, face painting, crafts, tory telling and yoga.
Heritage Bluff Park, with its river front setting and 20 mirrored signs that acknowledge the virtues in all of us, is the perfect setting for this monthly event. No registration required. Some activities will be first come, first served.