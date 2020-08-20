Faribault Public Schools’ cleaning and disinfecting procedures passed a test of its effectiveness with flying colors on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Director of Building and Grounds Kain Smith brought in the Institute of Environmental Assessment to inspect surfaces in district buildings by testing high-touch objects like desks, chairs, door handles and light switches. The IEA used a device called a Bio-Reveal to measure bio-contamination levels and evaluate the level of surface cleanliness and hygiene.
An IEA senior project manager tested parts of Faribault High School that have been unoccupied all summer, as well as spaces at Jefferson Elementary that have been recently occupied by students.
Contamination levels are measured in Reflective Light Units (RLUs). The IEA provided the following RLU data from before and after disinfecting that showed the effectiveness of FPS disinfecting procedures.
RLU before disinfecting:
• Student Desk — 50
• Door Handle — 600
• Student Chair — 150
• Light Switch — 27
RLU after disinfecting:
• Student Desk — 8
• Door Handle — 17
• Student Chair — 10
• Light Switch — 11
RLU numbers of less than 50 are considered clean or disinfected. Smith was pleased with the results.
“The IEA project manager said we have a good system in place,” Smith said. “The numbers were right where we needed them to be. We got less than 10 on some of the areas we used our disinfectant. That’s better than hospital grade, so I was very pleased with the results.”
Smith said he will bring the IEA back a couple weeks after the start of the school year to perform another evaluation.
“We’re going to continue to monitor our surfaces and make sure we’re maintaining safe levels,” he said.