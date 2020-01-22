The Cannon River Sustainable Farming Association hosts its annual conference from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Seeds Farm, 6903 115th St. E, Northfield.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with keynote speaker Lori Cox of Roots Return Heritage Farm who will present current statistics for small, diversified family farms, review barriers and possible solutions, and discuss how farmers can become a catalyst for their own farm business in their surrounding communities and across Minnesota.
Following the keynote speaker, there will be a chapter meeting including an update on the Cannon Valley Grown initiative; a report on the artisan grain cluster; and discussion on 2020 educational workshops. New chapter board members will be elected. The Cannon River Sustainable Farming Association is also seeking a chapter coordinator that will be a part time paid position. The conference will end with a presentation from the Sustainable Farming Association of MN Executive Director Theresa Keaveny. A hotdish potluck will follow. All attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite hotdish to be entered in the annual competition or another dish to share.
The Cannon River SFA Chapter encompasses sustainable farmers, food makers and like-minded consumers in the general area of Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, LeSueur, Rice, Scott and Steele counties. The Cannon River SFA annual meeting is free and open to the public. Information on becoming a Sustainable Farming Association member will be available at the meeting and can be found at sfa-mn.org/cannon-river/.