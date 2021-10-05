The Faribault Christian Women’s Connection invites everyone to a buffet luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE, Faribault.
This month’s menu has an Octoberfest flair with pork with sauerkraut gravy, mashed potatoes, cooked squash, apple dessert and coffee.
Luverne Wanous from Owatonna will provide Octoberfest entertainment with the concertina.
Special feature will be a return of Sam Temple with his topic, "My Experience in Telling Local Stories." Temple has been a Faribault storyteller his entire life — which, admittedly, has not been very long. But where he lacks in antiquity he makes up for with passion and longwindedness, unfortunately curtailed by our time constraints. Growing up in the local theatre community and becoming enthralled by local history as a young adult, Temple is excited to return to the FCWC to discuss a few of his favorite stories, how they've shaped him, and what storytelling can accomplish for the community.
This month’s inspirational speaker is Mary McCarthy from Rochester who always thought she was in charge of her life until that fateful day in 2011 when she was told she had a grade 3 incurable brain tumor. Join McCarthy as she shares her story chronicling the challenges of radiation and chemotherapy, and her compelling journey of faith. She has also authored a book, “A Pilgrimage of Hope: A Story of Cancer, Faith, and Medicine” after her pilgrimage to the Holy Land at the end of her treatments. Her memoir chronicles the battle for her life and gives details of her Holy Land trip.
All are welcome – no membership or dues. Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is a non-profit, non-denominational Christian organization through Stonecroft Ministries.
Tickets are $13, payable at the door by cash or check. Please RSVP by Thursday, Oct. 7, either by emailing faribaultcwc@gmail.com or calling Karla Jo at 507-332-7261. Walk-ins are welcome, but prior indication of your attending is preferred.