Ten dairy princesses from across Minnesota, including Rice County's Kelsey Kuball, have been named finalists for the 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, after participating in virtual or in-person judging sessions held May 14-15.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the typical Dairy Promotion and Leadership event was separated into virtual leadership sessions and a day of judging.
Kelsey Kuball, 19, of Waterville, is the daughter of Shannon and Nathan Kuball. Kuball is a 2020 graduate of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School. She was the 2019 Miss Morristown and is one of two 2021 Rice County Dairy princesses.
To compete to be a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way, each princess submitted an application, participated in a personal interview, prepared and delivered a speech and participated in a mock media interview. After these events, 10 finalists were selected to compete for the title of Minnesota’s 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, who will be crowned in August.
Other finalists are:
Emeliya Dose, 18 (Plainview)
Kelsey Erf, 19 (Oakdale)
Anna Euerle, 19 (Litchfield)
Alaina Johnson, 18 (Dakota)
Emily Leonard, 21 (Norwood Young America)
Isabelle Lindahl, 20 (Lindstrom)
Megan Meyer, 17 (Rollingstone)
Jessica Ohmann, 20 (Albany)
Katrina Thoe, 22 (Hayfield)
Princess Kay candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills and enthusiasm for promoting dairy. The winner is named at the Minnesota State Fair in August. Traditionally, each finalists has their bust carved in butter. Midwest Dairy sponsors the Princess Kay of the Milky Way program, which is funded by dairy farmers through their promotion checkoff.
